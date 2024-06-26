CBI gets three-day custody of Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi excise policy case

NEW DELHI: A court here on Wednesday sent Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to CBI custody for three days after the probe agency arrested him in a corruption case linked to Delhi excise policy case.

Special Judge Amitabh Rawat passed the order on an application moved by the CBI.

The probe agency formally arrested Kejriwal on Wednesday after getting permission from the court.

The Aam Aadmi Party national convener is lodged in prison in an excise policy-linked money laundering case being probed by the Enforcement Department (ED).

"CBI application is allowed for three days," the judge said.