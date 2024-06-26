Centre using CBI to frame Kejriwal, has discriminated the most against Delhi govt: Akhikesh Yadav

NEW DELHI: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday alleged the Centre has discriminated the most against the Delhi government and is using the CBI to frame him in a case to stall the functioning of the AAP dispensation.

Speaking to reporters here after visiting Delhi Water Minister Atishi at the LNJP Hospital, Yadav said the problems of chief ministers have increased ever since the BJP came to power at the Centre.

Atishi was hospitalised on Tuesday after her health deteriorated during an indefinite fast to demand water for Delhi, which is facing a shortage.

Doctors at LNJP said Atishi's condition is stable and she has been shifted to a ward from the ICU.

"I came to enquire about the health of Delhi Water Minister Atishi. She is not only brave but also knows how to fight for the people. She has been constantly fighting to solve the problems of Delhi," Yadav said.

He alleged that the problems of chief ministers have increased since the BJP formed the government at the Centre.

"The Centre has discriminated against the Delhi government and Chief Minister Kejriwal the most.

Kejriwal formed the government and worked to improve health, education and other facilities but the Centre is creating obstacles," he said.

The SP chief claimed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has been framing those who pose a threat to the BJP in different cases.

"The Centre must have known that he (Kejriwal) will come out (of jail).