Excise policy case: Arvind Kejriwal challenges arrest by CBI in Delhi HC

The AAP national convenor also challenged a trial court's June 26 order by which he was remanded to three-day custody of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
Suchitra Kalyan Mohanty

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal on Monday knocked on the doors of the High Court challenging his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the excise policy case.

Kejriwal also challenged the Rouse Avenue Court's June 26 order by which he was remanded to three-day custody of the CBI.

On June 29, the trial court's vacation judge Sunena Sharma remanded Kejriwal to 14 days of judicial custody till July 12. Along with the remand order, Kejriwal has also challenged the trial court's observation that his arrest was not illegal,

According to Delhi HC's staff and registry, Kejriwal's plea is likely to come up for hearing within 2-3 days.

The CBI arrested Kejriwal on June 26 from Tihar jail, where he was in judicial custody for his alleged involvement in a money-laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the same excise policy case.

