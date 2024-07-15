Delhi patient murder: Two arrested in GTB Hospital firing case, cops say shooter still at large

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has arrested two people in connection with the fatal shooting of a 32-year-old man inside a ward in the GTB Hospital here, officials on Monday said.

Police nabbed Faiz (20) from Loni in Uttar Pradesh and Farhan from Chauhan Banger area in Delhi, but said they might not have fired the shots Sunday evening.

The shooters have been identified and the police are after them, the officials said.

They said Faiz and Farhan allegedly arranged a motorcycle for four accused who went to the hospital.

The four reached the GTB Hospital on that motorcycle, the police said.

One of the four entered ward number 24 and fired shots at the patient, killing him in the hospital bed.

"We are interrogating them (Faiz and Farhan) and will take their police remand to know about the one who shot the person (patient). Our teams are working round the clock to nab the rest of the accused. They will be nabbed soon," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Surendra Choudhary said.

The attackers had gone to the hospital to kill a gangster -- a rival of the Hasim Baba gang who was also shot at by some people on June 12 and was admitted in the same ward for some time -- but they shot dead Riyazuddin who was lying on the bed opposite to the one where the gangster was kept during his treatment.

Police also said the shooters had proper instructions on how they can escape from the hospital after committing the crime.