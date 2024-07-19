Delayed CUET results will not hamper Jamia academic calender: V-C

NEW DELHI: After the Jawaharlal Nehru University and Delhi University expressed concern over delay in CUET-UG results, while considering alternative ways to complete the notified syllabus within the allotted semester, Jamia Millia Islamia University too held a meeting on Thursday to discuss the undergraduate admission process as the CUET-UG results have been delayed.

However Officiating Vice Chancellor Mohammad Shakeel, after the meeting, said the Deans of the university have categorically stated that even if the CUET results are delayed, the academic calendar and the semester calendar of Jamia will not be delayed and continue as per the scheduled dates.

He further said, “There might be a slight delay in the admissions since the CUET results will be out most likely by the end of July or the first week of August and accordingly we will begin the admission process. Our academic calendar will not be influenced by the delay. The university’s exams and result publication will also remain unaffected.”

This comes after two other central universities in city, the DU and JNU announced their plan to hold weekend classes and have a shorter winter break in view of delayed admissions to undergraduate courses due to the uncertainty surrounding the declaration of CUET-UG results.

A JNU official had said the delay in the results will impact the university’s academic calendar.