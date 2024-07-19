Rajiv Gandhi Hospital cancels medical officer interviews

NEW DELHI: Delhi government’s Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH) cancelled the interview of medical officers after the additional eligibility criteria of a Masters in Health Administration (MHA), a non-medical degree, courted controversy.

“The tentative interview schedule for conducting interview of Teaching Faculty and Medical Officers on 19.07.2024 and 20.07.2024 in reference to advertisement number published on hospital website is being kept on hold till further order. Any further update in this regard will be published on these websites only,” the notification issued by the hospital read.

While no clarification was given on why the interview was cancelled, officials said that the move was taken due to not obtaining the necessary approval from the competent authority about adding an eligibility criteria of having a non-medical degree to apply for the post.