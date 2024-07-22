Delayed admissions mirror moth-eaten education system

Let’s admit it that the plan to have ‘One Nation, One Education’ has got miserably derailed right at the starting line. The body which was proposed to bring uniformity in evaluating education prowess, the National Testing Agency (NTA), has just proved unequal to the job and shattered the confidence of a generation of students in the fairness of our education system.

First, it was the medical entrance examination (NEET), then the national eligibility test for lectureship (UGC-NET) and then the examination for the entrance of the students into the undergraduate programs of the various government universities (CUET). We are well past July 15, the sacrosanct date when the Delhi University would start a new session. This year even the admission process is still to start.

On the Friday just gone by, NTA held a re-test for over 1,000 CUET UG candidates, following complaints from candidates, including issues of time loss due to the distribution of the wrong question paper. This has further delayed the declaration of results which was originally scheduled to be released on June 30.

In their enthusiasm to be part of the ‘One Nation, One education’ philosophy, the administration of Delhi University mortgaged its autonomy in the admission process and rushed to be part of the scheme. Now the students of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) are paying not just a heavy but a ‘costly’ price of it.

This uncertainty has brought a boom time for the private universities of the NCR, whose army of telecallers are virtually ‘blackmailing’ the students to secure a seat in their institutions rather than face an uncertain future. The government universities are preferred over most of the private universities for their legacy of quality education and highly subsidised fees.