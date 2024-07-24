Delhi cops name two doctors in chargesheet over hospital fire that killed seven babies

NEW DELHI: Delhi police have filed a detailed 796-page chargesheet in the East Delhi childcare hospital fire case which snuffed out the lives of seven newborn babies.

According to official sources, the chargesheet was filed before Delhi's Karkardooma Court on Monday in which the cops charged two doctors under sections 304 (Punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 308 (Attempt to commit culpable homicide) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC and section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act.

The accused are Dr Naveen Khichi (owner of the nursing home) and Dr Akash, the BAMS doctor on duty during the incident, who was in charge of the neonatal intensive care unit for that particular night.

The seven babies were killed in a massive hospital fire in the Shahdara area on May 26, prompting multiple agencies to investigate the incident.