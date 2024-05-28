Delhi infant deaths: Zero fire-safety measures at hospital, flags child rights panel

NEW DELHI: The absence of emergency exits, non-functional fire extinguishers, and a lack of operational fire alarms and water sprinkler systems were found by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights team, which visited the Vivek Vihar hospital where six babies died in a fire on Sunday.

The commission noted that the lapses constituted grave contravention of the National Building Code, 2016, and guidelines from the National Disaster Management Authority.

The NCPCR team, led by member Preeti Bharadwaj Dalal, visited the site on Sunday to assess the situation. The team’s findings, which were shared with the L-G and Police Commissioner, highlighted a troubling lack of preparedness and safety compliance at the nursing home.