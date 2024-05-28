Delhi infant deaths: Hospital didn’t inform about incident, say families

NEW DELHI: As firefighters toiled to douse a massive fire at a private neonatal hospital in east Delhi’s Vevek Vihar area on Saturday night, many parents whose newborns were admitted to the facility had no clue what was going on.

Madhuraj Kumar, whose eight-day-old son was among the fortunate survivors, found out about the fire when he saw the charred hospital building on his way to work on Sunday morning.

Similarly, no one from the hospital reached out to Deepak Gautam, whose six-day-old daughter was admitted there. His sister informed him about the fire after she saw it on the news.

Families of Madhuraj Kumar, Gautam and others blame the hospital for negligence but are glad that their children survived.

Meanwhile, bodies of five of the seven newborns killed in an east Delhi neonatal hospital fire have been handed over to their families after post-mortem, police said on Monday.

The bodies of the other two newborns will be handed over after autopsy on Monday, an officer said.