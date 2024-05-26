Delhi hospital fire: Expired licence, no NOC from fire dept- shocking irregularities where six newborns died in blaze

NEW DELHI: The private neonatal hospital where six newborns died and five were injured in a blaze was operating despite the expiry of its license.

It also did not have qualified doctors and had no clearance from the fire department, police said on Sunday.

"The licence issued to the Baby Care New Born Child Hospital by Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Government of Delhi, has already expired on March 31.

"Even the expired licence issued to the said hospital allowed for five beds only," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Surendra Choudhary said.

The officer said 12 newborns were admitted in the hospital at the time of the incident.

"During the investigations, we got to know that the doctors are not qualified/ competent to treat the newborn children in need of neonatal intensive care, as they are BAMS degree holders only," said the DCP.

The police said that there was no fire extinguisher installed in the hospital for any emergency in case of fire and besides there was no emergency exit in the hospital in case of any untoward incident.