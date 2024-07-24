Delhi hospital fire: Doctor on duty didn't alert cops or fire dept, says chargesheet

NEW DELHI: The doctor on duty at the ill-fated Baby Care New Born Child Hospital in Shahdara where seven babies were killed during a massive fire two months back didn't alert the police or the fire brigade thus delaying the rescue operation by at least 30 minutes, as per the chargesheet filed by the police.

Official sources told The New Indian Express that two eyewitnesses were examined who saw the spread of the fire and also made a PCR call.

They told the police that one of the accused in the chargesheet -- the on-duty BAMS qualified Dr Akash -- was seen speaking on the phone but he did not make any PCR call. "This caused a delay of about 30 minutes in reporting to police," the source said.

Tragedy struck the infant-care institute in Vivek Vihar in Shahdara area in East Delhi on the intervening night of May 25 and 26 when six newborns were killed after a massive fire broke out at the facility. A week later, another child who had been rescued from the hospital inferno succumbed to injuries, taking the toll in the fateful incident to seven. As per the autopsy report, the surgeon said the cause of death of the infants was due to "flame burn".

Soon after the incident, a series of rampant violations came to the fore during the 60-day police investigation in which the cops squarely blamed two people -- Dr. Naveen Khichi (owner of the nursing home) and Dr. Akash, the BAMS doctor on duty on the day of the incident, who was overall in charge of the neonatal intensive care unit for that particular night.

There were “unqualified” doctors working at the hospital, safety norms to be followed in cases of emergency were flouted left-and-right, and the neonatal facility was operating without a No Objection Certificate from the fire department.

The accused people were running the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) for 12 beds in violation of the licence for five beds only.