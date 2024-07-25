Swati Maliwal assault case: Bibhav Kumar moves SC against rejection of bail

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's close aide Bibhav Kumar, accused of assaulting AAP Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal, has approached the Supreme Court on Thursday challenging Delhi High Court’s rejection of bail to him.

According to sources in the Supreme Court registry and staff, the petition has just been filed and would likely to come up for hearing in 3-4 days. Kumar had moved the apex court challenging the Delhi High Court's July 12, order refusing to grant him bail.

The court said that the fact that the mobile phone seized from the petitioner (Kumar) was also formatted prior to seizure, also reflects that there is an effort to conceal some vital evidence.

" No doubt, the petitioner happens to be only designated as a PS but the facts and circumstances reflect that he yields considerable influence and it cannot be ruled out that witnesses may be influenced or evidence may be tampered with, in case the petitioner is released on bail, at this stage. Keeping in view the nature and gravity of accusation and apprehension of the witnesses being influenced, no grounds are made out for releasing the petitioner on bail, at this stage. Application is accordingly dismissed. Pending applications, if any, also stand disposed of," read the HC order.