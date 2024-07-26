Delhi University hikes fees for 1st-year students in all courses

NEW DELHI: Delhi University (DU) has hiked fees for students enrolled in first-year undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD courses as well as foreign students seeking admission from the 2024-2025 academic session.

The new fee structure for the academic calendar that begins in August was approved by V-C Yogesh Singh in June.

According to the new fee structure, the course fee for first-year B. Tech students has been raised by 3.70 per cent, i.e. from Rs 2.16 lakh to Rs 2.24 lakh. “The hike has been affected only for the first year students currently in accordance with university guidelines,” a senior official at the Faculty of Technology told news agency PTI.

The university has raised several components of the fee structure, including tuition fees, students’ welfare fund, development fee, facilities and services charges, and economically weaker section support fund. The contribution share for the DU Students’ Union (DUSU) has been removed from the fee structure of the department.

The DUSU contribution has also been removed from the LLB and MBA fee structure while for the rest of the UG and PG courses, the contribution has been increased from Rs 20 to Rs 40.