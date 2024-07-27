Afghan drug trafficker arrested, half kg heroin seized in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A 43-year-old Afghan national, who was a part of an international drug cartel for the past seven years, was caught by the Delhi Police with more than half kg of heroin which he smuggled from his native country by concealing it in his abdomen.
Smack weighing around 512 gm and seized from Hasan Reza alias Haji Hamid, was valued at over Rs 1 crore in the international market.
DCP (Crime) Amit Goel said they got secret information that one drug peddler who is an Afghan national and is involved in drug trafficking of heroin would come near Sant Kanwar Ram Mandir, Jal Vihar Road in Delhi at a specified time to deliver a huge quantity of drugs to one of his receivers.
Acting on the tip-off, the police formed a team which was then immediately dispatched to the location.
“A raid was conducted in Lajpat Nagar area where we laid a trap and during this operation, the accused Hasan Reza was apprehended,” the officer said.
When cops frisked him, 512 gram of heroin concealed in a juice packet was found in his possession.
Accordingly, a case was lodged and the accused Hasan was formally placed under arrest.
During the investigation, Reza disclosed that he is part of an international drug trafficking syndicate and he was procuring heroin in huge quantities from Afghanistan and further sold it to his receivers in India.
“He has been visiting India for the last 7-8 years and has been involved in drug trafficking for many years. The seized heroin was smuggled by him by hiding it in his abdomen,” the senior officer said. Further investigations are underway into the drug racket, the senior police officer added.