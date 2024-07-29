Delhi coaching centre deaths: AAP protests outside LG Secretariat

NEW DELHI: The AAP on Monday staged a protest near the LG Secretariat and demanded that officers who allegedly failed to issue directions for desilting of drains in Delhi be sacked.

This comes two days after three civil services aspirants died when the basement of their coaching centre in central Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar was flooded following heavy rain.

AAP MLA Dilip Pandey said they have come to request Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena to take action against officials who do not issue directions for desilting of drains despite orders from ministers.

"We have come here to request LG sir to take action against incompetent officers, who do not listen to ministers," he said.

AAP MLA and MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak accused the BJP of indulging in politics.

"The BJP was in power in MCD for the last 15 years. It did not work on drainage but is doing politics now. It has been exposed," he said.

The coaching centre incident has triggered a political blame game in the national capital with the BJP terming it a "murder" and the AAP government claiming that the LG does not take action against officials who do not listen to its ministers.

LG Saxena visited Old Rajinder Nagar on Monday and met the students protesting over the deaths of the three IAS aspirants.

The three students died on Saturday evening after water from a flooded drain gushed into the basement of the coaching institute where a library was set up.