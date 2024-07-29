Delhi flooding deaths: MCD terminates junior engineer, suspends another; police may question MCD officials

The police will also ask the MCD to furnish the occupancy certificate where the basement owner allegedly said it would be used for parking and household storage, sources said.

The owner was using the basement for a library and also set up a biometric system to regulate access, police said.

Delhi Police has registered an FIR and formed multiple teams to probe the incident.

The owner and the coordinator of the Rau's IAS Study Circle has been arrested and booked for culpable homicide and other charges.

On Sunday, both the accused were sent to Tihar for 14 days of judicial custody.

The sources said the police found during the probe that an aspirant filed a complaint with the Delhi government a month back stating that the basement was running illegally however, nothing to avail, the source said.

A senior officer said that a few more people are on the radar as they are suspected to be responsible for the incident.

They may be arrested or summoned soon, he said.

The FIR stated that a huge quantity of rainwater accumulated on the road as the drainage system was not working properly and it entered the four-storey building's basement which housed the library.

With no water outlet provision in the basement, it took more than five hours for the authorities to pump out the water during the rescue operation.