Delhi UPSC aspirants' deaths: Multiple pleas filed in Delhi HC

NEW DELHI: In the aftermath of a tragic incident that led to the deaths of three UPSC aspirants due to waterlogging at a coaching centre in Rajender Nagar, multiple pleas have been filed in the Delhi High Court seeking justice and accountability.

The primary plea, filed by the organisation Kutumb through their lawyer Rudra Vikram Singh, calls for the constitution of a High-Level Committee to investigate the incident, probe illegal commercial constructions, and compile a report on coaching institutes operating without adhering to standard norms.

“This writ petition is being filed in the public interest under Article 226 of the Constitution of India to bring to the court’s notice the violation of Article 21 by the respondents, and to investigate the incidents at the coaching institute in Rajender Nagar and other similar occurrences,” the plea stated.

The plea highlights that due to significant corruption within the departments of the respondents, many lives have been lost over the years. The capital of India has witnessed numerous horrifying incidents recently, with the Rajender Nagar tragedy being the latest.

The plea has been filed against the Delhi government, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the Delhi Jal Board, and the Delhi Fire Service. It condemns the negligence of these bodies, stating that despite past directives from the court to crack down on coaching centres violating safety measures, compliance has been inadequate.