Delhi BJP stages massive protest outside AAP office over death of civil service aspirants

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP on Monday staged a massive protest outside the AAP office over the death of three civil service aspirants in the basement of their coaching institute. “It’s not an accident but murder. AAP is completely responsible for it,” Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said as he led the protest.

Holding placards, hundreds of BJP workers gathered outside the AAP office at DDU Marg and raised slogans against the Kejriwal government. The police had placed barricades and deployed forces to maintain law and order. Cops holding batons and wearing riot gear could be seen standing close to the barricades.

However, as the saffron party workers attempted to break through the barricades and began advancing towards the AAP office, the police stopped them and used water cannons to disperse the crowd.

Several BJP leaders were detained and taken to a police station from where they were let off with a warning.

Sachdeva said AAP is responsible for the “murder of three innocents” in Rajindra Nagar. “Both MLA and councillor belong to the AAP, so if they are not responsible, then who is?”