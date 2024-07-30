Liquor policy case: CBI names Kejriwal in 6th, final chargesheet

NEW DELHI: The CBI on Monday filed its sixth and final supplementary chargesheet in connection with the liquor policy case, naming Arvind Kejriwal and five others, including AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak, in the Rouse Avenue Court.

The chargesheet was filed following conclusion of the CBI probe into the alleged irregularities in formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped excise policy.

According to officials, the CBI had earlier filed one main chargesheet and four supplementary ones in the case in which former deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Telangana MLC K Kavitha and others have also been accused. Kejriwal was arrested by the agency in June.

The agency charged the CM as “one of the primary conspirators” in the case, the officials said, adding it is alleged that ex-media in-charge of AAP and a close aide of Kejriwal Vijay Nair was in touch with liquor traders.

The CBI claimed that the ex-post facto approval to Sisodia’s decisions on the liquor policy was given by the cabinet headed by Kejriwal. The agency alleged that the CM got the profit margin of liquor wholesalers enhanced from 5% to 12%.