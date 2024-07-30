Delhi High Court reserves order on Kejriwal’s bail

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday reserved its verdict on the bail application by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the Delhi excise policy-linked corruption case filed by the CBI. During the hearing, the courtroom witnessed intense arguments with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) contending that Kejriwal played a central role in the alleged scam.

During the Monday proceedings, Kejriwal’s counsel led by senior advocates Abhishek Manu Singhvi, N Hariharan, and Ramesh Gupta, argued that the Chief Minister’s arrest by the CBI was an ‘afterthought’, aimed at countering the interim bail Kejriwal was granted by the Supreme Court in a related money laundering case.

He claimed there was no direct evidence against the AAP chief and the central agency apprehended him based on presumptions and hypothesis.

Singhvi emphasised that the excise policy, signed off by multiple high-ranking officials including the erstwhile Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Anil Baijal, was the result of extensive deliberations involving numerous expert committees and officials.