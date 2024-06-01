Excise policy case: Court reserves order on Kejriwal's interim bail plea for June 5

NEW DELHI: A court here on Saturday reserved for June 5 its order on an application moved by Chief Minster and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal seeking interim bail in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam.

The case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) relates to alleged corruption and money laundering in the formulation and execution of the Delhi government's now-scrapped excise policy for 2021-22.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja reserved the order, observing that the application was for grant of interim bail on medical grounds and not for the extension of the interim bail granted by the Supreme Court.

The top court had on May 10 granted 21-day interim bail to the chief minister to enable him to campaign during the Lok Sabha polls.

It had directed him to surrender on June 2, a day after the last phase of the seven-phase poll gets over.

Kejriwal campaigned in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Delhi and Maharashtra after being released from the Tihar jail.

After the judge reserved the order, Kejriwal's counsel urged the court to pass the order on Saturday itself, considering that he has to surrender on Sunday.

The judge, however, declined the request, saying the arguments and the documents submitted by the advocates of the accused as well as the prosecution was voluminous.

During the proceedings, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the ED, told the court that Kejriwal made misleading claims at a press conference on Friday that he would surrender on June 2 on his own.