Going back to jail on June 2, they will try to break me but won't bow down: Delhi CM Kejriwal

"They tried to break me. They stopped my medicines while I was in jail. My weight reduced by six kg after being arrested. My weight was 70 kg when I was arrested. I have not gained weight after coming out of jail," Kejriwal said.

Doctors have advised several tests and "they feel this could be a sign of some underlying medical condition," he added.

The chief minister said he will leave his residence around 3 pm on Sunday to surrender at Tihar jail.

"They will try to harass me more but I will not bow down. After going back to jail, I will be worried about you (people). I want to assure you that your services won't stop. I will soon start providing Rs 1,000 to my mothers and sisters," he said, referring to a scheme to give Rs 1,000 monthly honorarium.

Kejriwal also asked people to pray for his mother, who has been unwell.