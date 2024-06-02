Delhi court sends Kejriwal to judicial custody till June 5 after surrender at Tihar Jail

NEW DELHI: A court here on Sunday sent Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to judicial custody till June 5 in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise scam.

Duty judge Sanjeev Aggarwal passed the order after the chief minister was produced before the court through video conference after surrendering at Tihar jail upon the expiry of his interim bail granted by the Supreme Court for campaigning in the Lok Sabha polls.

The judge passed the order on an application filed by the Enforcement Directorate, seeking extension of judicial custody by 14 days.

The application was moved by the ED on May 20 while Kejriwal was out on interim bail.

The court sent Kejriwal to judicial custody till June 5, noting that the judge concerned was scheduled to pass an order on his interim bail plea on health grounds on that day.

Earlier on the day, Kejriwal and his family bid adieu to each other on Sunday before he left the CM's residence to surrender at Tihar jail.

Kejriwal hugged his children and touched his parents' feet before leaving in a car for a scheduled visit to the Rajghat and the Hanuman temple at Connaught Place.

He waved a final goodbye to his parents before his car sped alongside a long trail of vehicles carrying AAP leaders who accompanied the chief minister for his surrender.

Kejriwal's wife Sunita, son Pulkit and daughter Harshita also accompanied him for his surrender.

Sharing visuals of the family's last moments together, the AAP wrote in a post on X, "Bharat Mata's brave son Arvind Kejriwal ji took blessings from his parents and hugged his children before going to jail to save democracy. Kejriwal will not bow down to dictatorship."