Arvind Kejriwal to return to Tihar today, says 'If you are happy, I will be happy'

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will return to Tihar jail on Sunday as his interim bail in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam ended on Saturday.
Kejriwal was given interim bail by the Supreme Court to campaign for the Lok Sabha elections on May 10 and was asked to surrender to Tihar jail on June 2.
The Delhi CM had earlier moved the Supreme Court for an extension of interim bail. On Wednesday, the Supreme Court rejected his plea, stating that since he was given liberty to move the trial court for regular bail, the plea here is not maintainable.
Meanwhile, Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Saturday reserved the order on the interim bail plea moved by Kejriwal, citing medical reasons in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise policy scam.
The court fixed June 5 for the pronouncement of the order on the plea seeking 7-day bail, while refused to pass the order today itself as requested by Kejriwal's Lawyer.
Arvind Kejriwal on Friday posted an emotional message and said that he is proud that he is going to jail to save the country from dictatorship.
In his video message, Kejriwal said, "Tomorrow the 21 days are getting over, the day after tomorrow I have to surrender. I don't know how long they will keep me in jail this time. But my spirits are high. I am going to jail to save the country from dictatorship. I am proud of this. They tried to break me many times, tried to make me bow down but I didn't."
“You take care of yourself as I worry a lot about you. If you are happy, your Kejriwal will be happy too. I will not be among you, but all your work will continue. Your free electricity, Mohalla clinics, medicines, free bus travel for women, and all other works will go on. After my release, I will start giving Rs 1,000 every month to every mother and sister,” he said.
Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21 in connection with a money laundering probe relating to alleged irregularities in the now-cancelled Delhi excise policy 2021-22.