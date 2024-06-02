Arvind Kejriwal to return to Tihar today, says 'If you are happy, I will be happy'

In his video message, Kejriwal said, "Tomorrow the 21 days are getting over, the day after tomorrow I have to surrender. I don't know how long they will keep me in jail this time. But my spirits are high. I am going to jail to save the country from dictatorship. I am proud of this. They tried to break me many times, tried to make me bow down but I didn't."

“You take care of yourself as I worry a lot about you. If you are happy, your Kejriwal will be happy too. I will not be among you, but all your work will continue. Your free electricity, Mohalla clinics, medicines, free bus travel for women, and all other works will go on. After my release, I will start giving Rs 1,000 every month to every mother and sister,” he said.

Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21 in connection with a money laundering probe relating to alleged irregularities in the now-cancelled Delhi excise policy 2021-22.