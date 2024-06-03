AAP claims Kejriwal denied cooler in jail

NEW DELHI: A day after Delhi's Chief Minister surrendered to Tihar Jail authorities, Delhi Minister Atishi mounted a fresh attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party and Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, alleging that the Aam Aadmi Party national convenor has been confined in a cell of Tihar Jail without a cooler amid the scorching heat in the National Capital.

"Arvind Kejriwal has been arrested by the BJP in a fake case. Yesterday, Arvind Kejriwal surrendered and went to Tihar Jail. But the BJP-ruled central government has not found peace. The BJP is leaving no stone unturned to harass Arvind Kejriwal. He has been kept in a cell where even a cooler has not been provided," the AAP leader told ANI.

The AAP leader noted that notorious criminals "were provided with coolers" in Tihar jail as the mercury soared over 45 degrees Celsius in the city, "but Delhi's popular CM Arvind Kejriwal has not been given a cooler in this scorching heat".

"I want to ask this to the BJP. I want to ask their LG sahab (VK Saxena) how low will you stoop?...," Atishi added.

Arvind Kejriwal surrendered before the Tihar Jail authorities on Sunday, following which he was sent to judicial custody till June 5 by the Rouse Avenue Court.

Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21 in connection with a money laundering probe relating to alleged irregularities in the now-cancelled Delhi excise policy 2021-22.On May 10, the Supreme Court granted Kejriwal interim bail till June 1 in the money laundering case registered by the ED in connection with the Delhi excise policy. However, it ordered that Kejriwal not visit the Office of the Chief Minister or the Delhi Secretariat.