SC asks all stakeholder states to discuss Delhi's water demand amid soaring mercury levels

NEW DELHI: Supreme Court on Monday in its order asked the Upper Yamuna River Board to convene an emergency meeting of all the concerned stakeholder states to resolve the water crisis faced by the residents of Delhi, amidst a sweltering heatwave leading to water shortage in the national capital.

While asking the Upper Yamuna River Board to file a detailed status by June 6 in the emergency meeting, a two-judge vacation bench of the top court, led by Justice P K Mishra and Justice K V Viswanthan asked the Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Union government, to facilitate the Board's meeting on June 5, as the June 4 would be the voting counting date for Lok Sabha elections.

During the course of the hearing, Himachal Pradesh govt told the top court that it was ready to give its excess water to the Delhi through canals bringing water to Delhi through Haryana.

The SG Mehta said Board can meet and arrange for additional water, but he pointed out that Delhi govt must stop nearly 50% wastage of water supplied to the national capital.

Water Minister of Delhi, Atishi had filed the petition before the top court saying that the filing of “this petition has been necessitated by an acute heat wave and an issuance of a red alert in the NCT, with temperatures soaring to a record-breaking high of 52.9 degrees Celsius.”

The Delhi government's plea sought direction to Haryana and Himachal Pradesh govt for supplying more water to the national capital keeping in view the severe water woes faced by it.

The Delhi govt had made the Centre, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh as parties to the case filed by it in the top court. As per many reports, a lot of areas in Delhi including Chanakyapuri's Sanjay Camp, Geeta colony in East Delhi, Patel Nagar, various North and South Delhi parts, Mehrauli and Chhatarpur and others facing acute water shortages. Many people in these areas failed to get even the minimum water, although they stood in queue to get at least a bucket of water. In its petition, Delhi government said that the need for water for Delhi people has increased amid sweltering heat and a severe heat wave.

"Delhi's need for water has increased in the scorching heat. It is everyone's responsibility to fulfil the needs of the country's capital," the petition said.

Even the Delhi's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government had ordered to impose fine of 2,000 on wastage of water and formed 200 teams to enforce the penalty on those who allegedly wastage water.

The temperatures in Delhi almost touched 50 degrees Celsius and people are unable to get any relief so far, as the South West monsoon is to hit Delhi not likely before June 20-25.

"Access to water is one of basic human rights; water essential for sustenance, access to water also forms essential component of guarantee of dignity and quality of life guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution," the plea said.