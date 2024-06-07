Delhi court sentences 49-year-old man to 10 years of RI in child marriage and rape case

Apart from the compensation of Rs 10.5 lakh, the court also imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 on the accused.

The prosecution had established that the child was a victim of circumstances who was forced into marriage by her maternal grandmother who was the only one in her family to sustain the living.

As per the victim’s statement, she was the only child in the family with no parents and had left studies when she was staying at her maternal grandmother’s residence where she was considered a ‘liability’.

Her father had deserted the family while her mother was mentally challenged and not living with her.

Since her grandmother was ailing, she had requested the Sarpanch and villagers to marry her off to the accused in case of her death. It was through a middle-woman who had informed the victim’s grandmother that the accused had a wife who had passed away and was earning a handsome amount.

“After the death of my grandmother, it was against my will that the villagers forced me to marry the accused,” she had revealed. The accused married her on February 23, 2017 in Bihar when she was over 13 years of age which was established due to bone age test.

In her statement, the victim said that in accused’s village she came to know about his previous two marriages. The first wife who had passed away had two teenage daughters who were living with accused’s mother while the second wife had left him.