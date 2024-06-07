Delhi excise policy case: CBI files supplementary charge sheet against BRS leader Kavitha

NEW DELHI: The CBI on Friday filed a supplementary charge sheet against BRS leader K Kavitha before a court here in the excise 'scam' related corruption case.

The charge sheet is likely to be taken up by Special CBI judge Kaveri Baweja later in the day.

Kavitha is currently in judicial custody (JC) in the case. She is also in JC in a related money laundering case filed by the ED.

The Enforcement Directorate has alleged in its supplementary charge sheet filed against BRS leader K Kavitha before a court here that more than Rs 1,100 crore was laundered in the alleged Delhi excise scam.

According to the ED, out of Rs 1,100 crore, Kavitha was involved in proceeds of crime (PoC) worth Rs 292. 8 crore.

The allegations were made in a supplementary prosecution complaint, ED's equivalent to a charge sheet, filed before Special Judge Kaveri Beweja, who on Monday extended Kavitha's judicial custody till July 3.