Students protest, demand probe into NEET 'irregularities' in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Scores of students on Monday held protests in the national capital demanding a probe into the alleged irregularities in the NEET exam.

While the members of Left-affiliated students' unions protested near the education ministry, those from the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, the RSS's student wing, staged a sit-in near the National Testing Agency (NTA) headquarters in Okhla.

The NTA, which conducts the NEET, on Saturday said the education ministry has set up a four-member panel to review the grace marks awarded to more than 1,500 candidates.

The move came amid allegations of inflation of marks leading to 67 candidates sharing the first rank in the NEET-UG medical entrance exam.

"Students demand an independent and transparent investigation into the alleged irregularities in the NEET exam to ensure accountability," Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) vice president Avijit Ghosh said.

"We demand the ministry to establish a more reliable and secure examination system to safeguard the integrity of entrance exams," Ghosh said.

The student community stands united in demanding a fair and transparent exam system.

The future of countless students is at stake and the ministry must take immediate action to address these critical issues, Ghosh was quoted as saying in a statement.

Meanwhile, the ABVP demanded a CBI investigation into the matter and called for taking steps to ensure transparency in all examinations conducted by the NTA.