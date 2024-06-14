Queues, fisticuffs — thirst gets worse as politics peaks in parched capital

NEW DELHI: What price water in several parts of Delhi? Ask people: At least Rs 200, plus some yelling and, at times, fisticuffs. The worst hit are central, east and southern parts of the city, including Anand Parbat, Baljeet Nagar, Geeta colony, Jagatpuri, slums in Chanakyapuri, Ambedkar Basti, Bijwasan, Kusumpur Pahadi, Khanpur, Sangam Vihar and Devli.

That’s the routine as politics peaks in the full-blown summer season—from the ruling AAP government, the L-G and the BJP with the Congress ready to enter the fray.

On the legal side, the worse came: the Himachal Pradesh government on Thursday told the Supreme Court that it did not have a surplus of 136 cusecs to the parched city.

Upon hearing this, a two-judge vacation bench of the top court, led by Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Prasanna B Varale, directed the Delhi government to approach the Upper Yamuna River Board (UYRB) for getting the supply. The board will meet on Friday to decide the matter “at the earliest.”

The Himachal government was plain in its response: “We don’t have surplus water to spare for Delhi.” It contradicted its earlier submission that it would provide additional water to Delhi.

The SC has asked the city government to submit an application to the UYRB by 5 pm on Thursday, seeking supply of water to the national capital on humanitarian grounds.