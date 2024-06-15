Delhi HC orders Sunita Kejriwal to take down video recording of court proceedings in excise policy case

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Saturday directed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal to take down a video recording of court proceedings related to the excise policy case from social media platforms.

On March 28, Kejriwal had addressed Special Judge Kaveri Baweja in person when he was produced for the second time in a case related to the Delhi excise policy.

Soon after the hearing, several audio and video recordings of the court hearing had gone viral on social media. Delhi CM Kejriwal's wife, Sunita retweeted the already-gone viral video from her official 'X' handle.

In the video, Arvind Kejriwal, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor, is seen addressing a trial court.

A bench of justices Neena Bansal Krishna and Amit Sharma issued notices to six people, including Sunita Kejriwal, and social media intermediaries X, Meta and Youtube on a petition alleging violation of video conferencing rules of the Delhi High Court.