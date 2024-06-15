SC rejects plea to halt demolition of Pracheen Shiv Mandir

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday upheld the Delhi High Court order to demolish Pracheen (ancient) Shiv Mandir, situated at Geeta Colony close to the Yamuna floodplains, after noting that there was no proof of the temple’s history to begin with.

A two-judge vacation bench of the top court, headed by Justice Sanjay Kumar and Justice Augustine George Masih refused to interfere with the Delhi High Court order.

While refusing to entertain the appeal filed by the petitioner, Pracheen Shiv Mandir Avam Akhada Samiti (PSMAAS), the apex court said, “Where is the proof of Pracheen temple to begin with? Ancient temples were built with rocks and not with cement.”

The petitioner, PSMAAS, had moved the apex court and challenged the HC order, claiming that the temple acts as a hub of spiritual activities, drawing around 300 to 400 devotees every day.

Represented by Advocate Kamlesh, the society asserted that Article 25 of the Constitution of India ensured the freedom of religion for all citizens, including the liberty to manage religious matters.

“Temples and places of worship held profound religious significance for diverse communities, and their protection constituted a fundamental aspect of preserving the right to religious freedom.”

Advocate Kamlesh argued that regular congregations at the temple facilitated interpersonal connections, fostering social ties, mutual assistance, and solidarity during both joyous and difficult times.