Delhi court grants bail to Arvind Kejriwal in money laundering case linked to 'Excise policy scam'

NEW DELHI: In a major relief to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the city's Rouse Avenue Court granted him bail on Thursday in the money laundering case related to the alleged excise policy scam.

Special Judge Niyay Bindu ordered Kejriwal’s release on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh after hearing arguments from both the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader's defence team.

The ED, which is investigating the Delhi liquor case along with the CBI, requested the court delay the bail order for 48 hours to allow an appeal, but Judge Bindu declined this request.

The court imposed several conditions on Kejriwal's release, including directives to not interfere with the investigation or influence witnesses. He is also required to appear before the court whenever summoned and to fully cooperate with the ongoing investigation.

Earlier in the day, Judge Bindu reserved the order after considering the ED’s allegations that Kejriwal was the mastermind behind the alleged crime, and the defense’s argument that there was no substantial evidence against him. On June 5, the same court had rejected Kejriwal’s initial bail plea, citing potential involvement in the crime.

In previous court proceedings, the ED had labelled Kejriwal as the main conspirator in the case, with Assistant Solicitor General SV Raju asserting, "We have all the evidence against him."

Following the rejection of his bail plea by the Delhi High Court on April 9, Kejriwal approached the Supreme Court, which granted him temporary bail until June 1 to participate in the Lok Sabha elections campaign. He surrendered back on June 2.

The AAP leader has consistently maintained his innocence, arguing that his arrest was politically motivated, particularly in the context of the Model Code of Conduct. He had also emphasised that the timing of his arrest was intended to humiliate and hinder his political activities.

Kejriwal has been in Tihar jail since March 21 and is likely to be released by tomorrow evening, pending completion of the necessary formalities.

As the summer vacations are currently ongoing in courts, duty judges are presiding over important cases involving human liberty and bail matters. The bail bond for Kejriwal is to be presented before the duty judge tomorrow.