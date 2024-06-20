Heatwave claims 70 lives in 10 days in national capital

NEW DELHI: City hospitals are witnessing a sharp rise in casualties due to heat-related illnesses as the scorching weather persists. According to hospital sources, nearly 70 people died due to heat-related illness in 10 days.

Over the past three days, Centre and city run hospitals have reported a concerning spike in deaths attributed to heatstroke, with 28 fatalities documented.

At Safdarjung Hospital, five suspected heat stroke patients died on Wednesday, followed by two fatalities on Tuesday. The hospital has recorded a total of nine casualties from heat-related illnesses this season.

Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital reported seven deaths in the last three days among individuals showing symptoms of heatstroke, many of whom were labourers exposed to direct sunlight. Meanwhile, Lok Nayak Hospital registered six deaths in the same period. Dr. Ritu Saxena, Chief Casualty Medical Officer, noted that all 12 patients admitted on Tuesday required ventilator support, indicating severe symptoms.