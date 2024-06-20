Heatwave claims 70 lives in 10 days in national capital

NEW DELHI: City hospitals are witnessing a sharp rise in casualties due to heat-related illnesses as the scorching weather persists. According to hospital sources, nearly 70 people died due to heat-related illness in 10 days.
Over the past three days, Centre and city run hospitals have reported a concerning spike in deaths attributed to heatstroke, with 28 fatalities documented.
At Safdarjung Hospital, five suspected heat stroke patients died on Wednesday, followed by two fatalities on Tuesday. The hospital has recorded a total of nine casualties from heat-related illnesses this season.
Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital reported seven deaths in the last three days among individuals showing symptoms of heatstroke, many of whom were labourers exposed to direct sunlight. Meanwhile, Lok Nayak Hospital registered six deaths in the same period. Dr. Ritu Saxena, Chief Casualty Medical Officer, noted that all 12 patients admitted on Tuesday required ventilator support, indicating severe symptoms.
Sources told this newspaper that 310 patients suffering from heat related illnesses have been admitted to 37 city government-run hospitals in the last 48 hours, with highest 64 in Janakpuri Super speciality Hospital. The hospitals have also seen an increase in ‘brought-dead’ cases involving suspected heat-related illnesses, underscoring the gravity of the situation for city residents.
Official data from Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital revealed that between June 9 and 18, approximately 40 homeless individuals were found deceased, with a significant number discovered on Tuesday alone.
Hospitals are currently managing an average of one hundred ICU and ward admissions daily for heat-related illnesses. Dr. Mughdha Tadpiya, Additional Director of Internal Medicine at Fortis Vasant Kunj, reported up to 10 outpatient cases daily and three severe hospitalisations due to heat-related illnesses.
Dr. Atul Gogia from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital indicated an influx of 35 patients daily suffering from heat strokes and other heat-related issues. Paras Healthcare reported 28 cases daily, including outpatient visits and admissions, related to heat-related ailments.
Health experts cautioned that if the heatwave persists, casualties and hospitalisations are likely to escalate.
“If the current climatic conditions persist, patients with heart, kidney issues, and other comorbidities will face significant challenges. Hospitalisation and mortality rates could rise,” warned Dr. Saxena.
The city recently recorded its warmest night in 12 years, with Wednesday’s minimum temperature settling at 35.2 degrees Celsius, eight degrees above normal. The maximum day temperature was recorded at 43.6 degrees Celsius, 4.8 notches above the season’s average.
Hospitals see increase in ‘brought dead’ cases
The hospitals have seen an increase in ‘brought-dead’ cases involving suspected heat-related illnesses, underscoring the gravity of the situation for city residents.
Official data from Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital revealed that between June 9 and 18, 40 homeless individuals were found deceased. Hospitals are managing an average of one hundred ICU and ward admissions daily for heat-related illnesses. Dr. Mughdha Tadpiya, Additional Director of Internal Medicine at Fortis Vasant Kunj, reported up to 10 outpatient cases daily and three severe hospitalisations due to heat-related illnesses.