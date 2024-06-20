Warmest Delhi night in 55 years

NEW DELHI: Delhi on Wednesday recorded the highest-ever minimum temperature in the past 55 years, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The Safdarjung weather station recorded a minimum temperature of 35.2°C, which is 8°C above normal.
It is the highest daily minimum temperature among all months in the period between 1969 and 2024. The earliest was observed on May 23, 1972, when it recorded 34.9 °C.
The weather office has issued a red alert in the Northwest region, including Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, advising people to stay indoors.
As per reports, the intense temperature is leading to heat-related illnesses and heatstroke induced deaths among all ages.
The IMD, however, said that the night heatwave condition will improve in the next two days in the northwest region.
On June 18, the highest-ever minimum temperatures recorded in Alwar was 37°C in the country since 1969. The IMD has forecast warm to severe warm night conditions over many parts of Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and north Rajasthan.
Seven districts of Haryana have also witnessed warmer nights. The night temperatures’ departure from the normal was in the range of 4.5°C to 7.3°C.