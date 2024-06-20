Warmest Delhi night in 55 years

NEW DELHI: Delhi on Wednesday recorded the highest-ever minimum temperature in the past 55 years, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The Safdarjung weather station recorded a minimum temperature of 35.2°C, which is 8°C above normal.

It is the highest daily minimum temperature among all months in the period between 1969 and 2024. The earliest was observed on May 23, 1972, when it recorded 34.9 °C.

The weather office has issued a red alert in the Northwest region, including Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, advising people to stay indoors.