North India grapples with brutal heat wave, rising casualties; slight relief likely in coming days

Northern and eastern India faced severe heat wave conditions on Wednesday, with only slight relief expected in the coming days from a western disturbance, according to the India Meteorological Department.

Additionally, conditions are now favourable for the further advancement of the monsoon, which had stalled between June 12 and 18, prolonging the wait for rains in north India amidst the intense heat.

Maximum temperatures ranged from 43 to 45 degrees Celsius in many parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and north Rajasthan.

In the national capital, hospitals reported a spike in heatstroke cases and several deaths in the last two days.

The city recorded a maximum temperature of 43.6 degrees Celsius, over four notches above normal. The minimum temperature in Delhi was 35.2 degrees Celsius, highest in June since 1969.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said heat wave to severe heat wave conditions prevailed in parts of Uttar Pradesh, south Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Punjab and pockets of Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar and the Jammu division.

A fresh western disturbance is expected to bring some relief in the northern region from the high temperatures.

Delhi can expect light rainfall on June 20.

Several places in Uttarakhand, including Dehradun received light showers on Wednesday after a prolonged dry spell.

In Himchal Pradesh, thunderstorms and rains in Shimla and surrounding areas brought some respite.

The maximum temperature in Dehradun, which had shot up to around 40 degrees Celsius by Wednesday afternoon, plummeted sharply with the rains which were preceded by gusty winds.

In Haryana, Nuh recorded a high of 45.3 degrees Celsius, Faridabad recorded 45 degrees Celsius, and Gurugram recorded 43.6 degrees Celsius. Chandigarh, the common capital of Punjab and Haryana, also sweltered at a maximum of 43.1 degrees Celsius.

Sangrur in Punjab recorded 44.8 degrees Celsius, while Pathankot saw a high of 44.3 degrees Celsius.

The blistering heat has left a large number of people scrambling for water, with storage levels in reservoirs and rivers hitting record lows.

The shortage of water for irrigation is impacting agriculture in some areas.

The power grids are under immense pressure and there has been an increase in incidents of short circuits and fires.

The Northern Regional Load Despatch Centre (NRLDC) said on Wednesday that multiple-tripping incidents were reported in the northern region on Monday after power demand shot up to 89.4 gigawatts (GW), leading to a supply gap of 16.5 GW.

Haryana, Delhi, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and J-K were the affected states, it said.