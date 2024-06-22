Delhi: 435 bodies in Nigambodh Ghat during 4-day peak heatwave

NEW DELHI: A comparison can be odious, but the spell of extreme heatwave that swept across the national capital in the last few days appeared frighteningly close to Covid-19-like situation, if body bags brought to Nigambodh Ghat, Delhi’s largest crematorium, are an indication. As many as 435 corpses were brought to the “last resting place” between June 18 and 21. Crematorium officials said the count is 225 more than the four days’ average.

On June 18, 97 bodies came for the final rites. On June 19, about 142 pyres were burnt at Nigambodh ghat. This figure is nearly thrice the average number of bodies that came to the ghat, and the highest daily toll since the pandemic when 253 cremations took place in a single day, according to officials.

Officially, it was not established that the deaths were caused due to heat-related illnesses. Yet it does find a link as the increase in the toll was

in proportion with the rise in the mercury and with the deaths reported at the major hospitals in the city. Officials have suspected that these deaths were caused due to heat-related illnesses.