L-G promised to solve water crisis: AAP

NEW DELHI: The AAP said on Sunday that Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena assured that he would try to resolve the city’s ongoing water crisis.

Earlier in the day, a 10-member delegation of AAP leaders met the L-G over the issue even as Water Minister Atishi’s hunger protest for getting water from neighbouring Haryana entered its third day.

The delegation noted that Delhi’s population increased from 1.1 crore in 1994 to three crore now while the amount of water it has been receiving remained the same and stressed urgent action over the matter, a statement said.

“We told the L-G that Delhi is getting the same amount of water today as was allocated for it in 1994. Whereas in the 30 years since 1994, Delhi’s population has increased thrice. We told him that Rs 500 crore was spent on plugging leakages in canals while 12,000 kilometres of pipeline was laid in Delhi. The Delhi government has made a lot of efforts at its level. During the meeting, LG has also given some suggestions on which an agreement to work together was reached,” Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, who was a part of the delegation, said. The minister said they also told the L-G that it will likely rain in a week.

“Rain has started in Himachal Pradesh. So much water will come next week that Haryana will not be able to stop it even if it wants to. So now it is just a matter of a week. We have requested LG sir to get water from Haryana for Delhi for a week,” he said.