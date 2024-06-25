Atishi’s health worsens on Day IV of hunger strike

NEW DELHI: The health condition of Water Minister Atishi, on a hunger strike for the last four days in protest against the unavailability of water in parts of the national capital, is deteriorating, the AAP said on Monday. “Her weight was 65.8 kg, which has come down to 63.6 kg. Her weight has decreased by 2.2 kg in 4 days,” the party said.

It said that Atishi’s blood sugar level has decreased by 28 units on the fourth day as compared to the first day of the hunger strike. Along with this, her blood pressure level has also come down. Doctors have described the speed at which Atishi’s blood sugar level, blood pressure and weight have decreased as dangerous. “The doctor also said that her ketone level has increased a lot. It can damage the body, ” the AAP said.

Atishi has made it clear that she will continue with her fast. “No matter how much my health deteriorates, I will ensure that Delhiites get their rightful share of water; the hunger strike will continue until the Haryana government provides water to 28 lakh Delhiites,” she said.

AAP’s concern over the minister’s health came on a day when cabinet ministers wrote a letter to PM Narendra Modi urging him to resolve the water crisis on priority.

2.2 kg drop in water minister’s weight in 4 days, claims aap

Weight, blood pressure falling rapidly

Atishi’s weight and blood pressure are decreasing rapidly, the AAP said in a statement on Monday. Atishi, however, refused to be admitted to a hospital, saying that she will continue with her fast until Haryana releases water. Delhi’s water requirement is 1,005 million gallons per day (MGD). About 613 MGD comes from Haryana.