Will continue hunger strike until Haryana releases rightful share of Delhi's water: Atishi

The minister claimed that Haryana has reduced Delhi's share in Yamuna water by 100 million gallons per day (MGD) for the last three weeks. The 100 MGD less water has caused a shortage, affecting 28 lakh people in Delhi.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena after a meeting with the AAP delegation on Sunday said Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has assured to look into whether his state can provide extra water to the city.