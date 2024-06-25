SC directs Delhi HC to expedite bail plea of AAP leader Satyendar Jain by July 9

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Delhi High Court to expedite its hearing on the bail plea filed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain, noting that bail matters should be resolved expeditiously.
Senior lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Jain, pointed out to a two-judge vacation bench, led by Justice Manoj Misra and Justice SVN Bhatti, that Jain's bail plea hearing had been pending for a long time and had been adjourned on multiple occasions.
"Similar cases are typically decided within a week," he told the apex court, urging it to pass some direction in listing the case.
After hearing this, the judges of the top court expressed serious concern over the six-week adjournment of Jain’s plea during the vacation period and emphasized that bail matters should be resolved expeditiously. "Bail matters should not be adjourned unnecessarily," the bench observed.
The apex court, however, refused Jain’s request for immediate Supreme Court intervention in listing the matter for hearing.
“We trust the High Court will ensure expeditious resolution of this matter,” the Court observed.
While disposing of Jain's plea, the top court directed the High Court to promptly address the matter without unnecessary delay.
The High Court is scheduled to hear and decide on Jain’s bail plea at the next hearing on July 9.
The Supreme Court, in its verdict on March 18 this year, had directed Jain to surrender. He had been out on bail on health grounds from May 26 last year until March 18, 2024, in the Delhi excise policy case.
On December 14, 2023, the top court had extended Jain's interim bail until January 8 and on subsequent occasions, citing medical grounds. It is noteworthy that the Supreme Court first granted Jain interim bail on May 26 last year, which had since been extended on various grounds, primarily health-related.
According to the prosecution, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) registered a case against Jain based on a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) complaint alleging that he had illegally acquired movable properties in the name of various persons, which he could not satisfactorily account for, leading to his arrest and the registration of an FIR.
Jain was arrested by the ED on May 30, 2022, under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). He claimed innocence in the case and denied any wrongdoing.
On December 14, 2023, the apex court last extended the interim bail granted to Jain purely on medical grounds. The initial interim bail had been extended on multiple occasions.
Jain approached the Supreme Court challenging the Delhi High Court’s order dated April 6, 2023, which dismissed his regular bail application in the money laundering case.