SC directs Delhi HC to expedite bail plea of AAP leader Satyendar Jain by July 9

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Delhi High Court to expedite its hearing on the bail plea filed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain, noting that bail matters should be resolved expeditiously.

Senior lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Jain, pointed out to a two-judge vacation bench, led by Justice Manoj Misra and Justice SVN Bhatti, that Jain's bail plea hearing had been pending for a long time and had been adjourned on multiple occasions.

"Similar cases are typically decided within a week," he told the apex court, urging it to pass some direction in listing the case.

After hearing this, the judges of the top court expressed serious concern over the six-week adjournment of Jain’s plea during the vacation period and emphasized that bail matters should be resolved expeditiously. "Bail matters should not be adjourned unnecessarily," the bench observed.

The apex court, however, refused Jain’s request for immediate Supreme Court intervention in listing the matter for hearing.

“We trust the High Court will ensure expeditious resolution of this matter,” the Court observed.

While disposing of Jain's plea, the top court directed the High Court to promptly address the matter without unnecessary delay.

The High Court is scheduled to hear and decide on Jain’s bail plea at the next hearing on July 9.