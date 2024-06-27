Condition stable, weakness may persist: Atishi discharged

NEW DELHI: Minister Atishi was discharged from the LNJP Hospital on Thursday morning, after she was admitted there when her health deteriorated during a hunger strike demanding the release of Delhi’s due share of water by Haryana. The minister was discharged from the hospital at 10.30 am, a hospital official said.

LNJP Hospital director Suresh Kumar said Atishi had hypoglycemia (low blood sugar). She was initially shifted from the ICU to a normal ward after her condition improved and was discharged on Thursday morning. “She was advised hospitalisation on Monday evening after her sugar levels dropped and ketones were detected in her urine.

Her ketone test later came back negative and she is currently stable with mild weakness expected for a few days until she fully recovers,” Dr Kumar said, adding that her pulse and blood tests have returned normal.