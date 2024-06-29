AIIMS flooded, surgeries stalled, patients suffer as monsoon rains havoc in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Dozens of surgeries were stalled and emergency admissions were affected at AIIMS after its departments and operation theatres were inundated by rainwater due to the heavy downpour in the national capital on Friday.

Nine operation theatres of Trauma Centre and Cardio Neurosciences Centre (CNC), where critically-ill patients are admitted, had to be shut as water seeped in through walls and accumulated on the ground.

The hospital faced power-cut and the electricity supply was restored after 4 pm.

Meanwhile, the hospital issued an order asking patients coming to emergency requiring surgeries to be referred to Safdarjung or another government hospital.

“In a discussion with NS OT Sister in-charge, MS (CNC) and the chief CN Centre, all the OT’s are non-functional due to non- functioning of the air-conditioning and also water seepage from the walls. Hence, no case can be operated. Any patients coming to emergency requiring surgery, the same kindly be referred to either Safdarjung or any other government hospital. If there is a case, which has to be done urgently, may kindly be taken up in the trauma center after discussing with the concerned faculty,” the order read.