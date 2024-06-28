Delhi airport's T-1 roof collapses; 1 dead, 7 injured, flights suspended

"Due to heavy rain since early this morning, a portion of the canopy at the old Departure forecourt of Delhi Airport's Terminal 1 collapsed around 5 am. There are injuries reported, and emergency personnel are working to provide all necessary assistance and medical aid to those affected. As a result of this incident, all departures from Terminal 1 are temporarily suspended, and check-in counters are closed as a safety measure. We sincerely regret this disruption and apologize for any inconvenience caused," spokesperson of DIAL said.

Delhi Fire Service Director Atul Garg said they received information about the incident at 5.30 am following which 4 fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot.

At the Airport, the firemen saw that a portion of the roof had collapsed on some cars in the pick-and-drop area due to which two people were trapped while several others had sustained injuries.

The injured were rushed to Medanta Hospital while a rescue operation was initiated for the people who got trapped under the heavy structure of the roof. A cab driver who was sitting in his parked car was among the trapped persons as an iron beam of the roof had fallen on his car.

"We removed eight people in injured condition from the Airport and shifted them to Medanta Hospital through PCR vans. One among the eight was taken out in dead condition," Garg said.

The city received heavy rainfall on the intervening night of June 27-28, bringing a respite from the hot weather, yet, disrupting the normal life of the residents.

The commuters had to face a hard time as the heavy rains led to water logging in several parts of the city. A senior Delhi Traffic police official told this newspaper that calls of traffic congestion, waterlogging and uprooting of trees were received in the Traffic Control Room.

Some of the areas which have been waterlogged are -- Teen Murti Marg, Moolchand, Minto Road, Anand Vihar, Mehrauli Badarpur Road, Mandawali, Bhikaji Cama Place, Madhu Vihar, Pragati Maidan, Munirka, Dhaula Kuan, Moti Bagh, ITO, and several sectors in the Gautam Budh Nagar.

Union Minister of Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu had earlier said he was personally monitoring the situation at the Delhi Airport.

"Personally monitoring the roof collapse incident at T1 Delhi Airport. First responders are working at the site. Also advised the airlines to assist all affected passengers at T1. The injured have been evacuated to hospital. Rescue operations are still ongoing," the Minister posted on X.