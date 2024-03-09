Father hired hitmen to kill son a day before wedding in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The murder of Gaurav Singhal, the 29-year-old fitness gym owner, just a day before his marriage allegedly by his father was not in a fit of rage, but a pre-planned act, a police officer said on Friday.

Ranglal Singhal (54), Gaurav’s father, who went incommunicado after the incident, was arrested late on Thursday from Jaipur.

DCP (south) Ankit Chauhan said Ranglal was angry with his son’s extravagant lifestyle and disobedience. “During the interrogation, Ranglal revealed that during the arguments, his wife always supported Gaurav, which increased his frustration,” the DCP said.

“He had been planning to kill his son for the past three or four months and ultimately carried out the plan with three accomplices just one day before his marriage,” the officer said.

According to the DCP, the accused paid Rs 75,000 to the three hired hitmen to commit the crime, promising a total payout of Rs 1,50,000. “Ranglal deliberately chose a time between 10.30-11 pm so that the noise, due to pre-wedding celebrations would help in committing the crime secretly.”