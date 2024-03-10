Man who fell into 40-foot-deep borewell in Delhi dead, body pulled out: Minister Atishi

NEW DELHI: The body of a man who had fallen into a 40-foot-deep borewell at a Delhi Jal Board water treatment plant here was pulled out after a nearly 12-hour-long rescue operation on Sunday, Water Minister Atish said.

The man, aged around 30, is yet to be identified.

In a post on X, Atishi said, "It is with great sadness I share the news that the man who fell into the borewell has been found dead by the rescue team."

According to initial information, the deceased was a male aged around 30 years.

"How he entered the borewell room, and how he fell inside the borewell will be investigated by the police," she said.

"I thank the NDRF team who made every possible effort in the rescue operation for many hours," she said in the post.