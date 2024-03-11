Borewell death: AAP shielding Jal Board officials, says BJP

NEW DELHI: The Delhi unit of BJP on Sunday accused the AAP-led Delhi government of giving a clean chit to the officials of the Delhi Jal Board, who, according to the BJP, were responsible for the man’s death in a borewell.

“Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Water Minister Atishi posting about the borewell room being safe is a disgusting conspiracy to save their government and the Jal Board officials,” Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said.

An unidentified person died after falling into a 40-feet-deep and 1.5-feet-wide borewell pit located inside a room at the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) office in the Keshopur Mandi area on Sunday. Sources said the borewell was in a locked room and was abandoned. Sachdeva said this is the second case of accident of falling into a pit or borewell carelessly left open by the DJB in past 10 days.

On February 28, a man named Ramesh Chandra died after falling into a sewer pit left open in Mohammadpur, Alipur. “This incident was cleverly covered up by the AAP government, but today the police made public the information about the accident at the Keshopur Mandi Water Board office,” he said.

Sachdeva said that West Delhi Lok Sabha candidate Kamaljeet Sehrawat, district president Raj Kumar Grover and senior party leader Rajiv Babbar also reached the mishap site today and found out that the borewell was in an old ruined room, whose walls and windows were broken and anyone could enter.

“It is shameful that the Kejriwal government continuously suppresses not only the scams of the Jal Board but also the accidents because the government is an equal partner in the misdeeds happening in the Jal Board,” the Delhi BJP chief said. He demanded that the Delhi government should give a compensation of `1 crore each to the families of those who have been killed in the accidents at Mohammadpur and Keshopur Mandi.