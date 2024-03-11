'Can tender apology': SC tells Kejriwal in defamation case

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday asked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal whether he wanted to give an apology to the complainant, who had filed a defamation case against him for his retweet in the Dhurv Rathee case.

A two-judge bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Justice Sanjiv Khanna and also comprising Justice Dipankar Datta, asked Dr Abhishek Manu Singhvi a senior lawyer representing Kejriwal asked, "If you want to give an apology, you can circulate it without prejudice to your rights and contentions."

The bench also clarified at the same time that otherwise it would examine the legal issue of whether merely retweeting is criminal offence or not. "There would be a proper hearing for the issue and we will examine the law point later on," the bench said.