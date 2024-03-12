Delhi excise policy: SC to hear AAP leader Sanjay Singh's bail plea on March 19

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it would hear on March 19, the appeal filed by AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, who had challenged an order of the Delhi High Court, dismissing his bail in a money laundering case in connection with the alleged Delhi excise policy case.

The lawyer appearing for the Enforcement Directorate (ED) told the SC that they would file their reply to Singh's plea. He said the reply was ready and would be filed.

The apex court had earlier on February 26 issued notice to the probe agency, ED and asked it to file its response on Singh's plea.

After hearing from ED's lawyer, a three-judge bench of the top court, headed by Justice Sanjiv Khanna, and also comprising Justices Dipankar Datta and Prashant Kumar Mishra, posted the matter for further hearing to March 19, Tuesday.

Singh's another plea challenging his arrest and remand in the money-laundering case also would come up for hearing before the Bench. And both the pleas would now come up for hearing on March 19.